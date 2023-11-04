Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,749 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 12.4% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 917,246 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

