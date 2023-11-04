Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.3% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,690. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

