Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,836 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,011.3% during the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 568.2% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 115,023 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.3% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 367,037 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFAU traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. 463,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,075. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

