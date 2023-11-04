Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,882 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 400,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,848 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.