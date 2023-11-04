Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) is Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,566 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $934,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 370,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,231. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

