Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.