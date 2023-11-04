Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 1.9 %

DIN opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

