Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE:DIV traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 206,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,442. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.80. The company has a market cap of C$373.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of C$14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1777446 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark raised their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

