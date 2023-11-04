Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.47

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$97.47 and last traded at C$97.20, with a volume of 92672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$95.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$96.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.54.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$88.17.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,201.73% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Research analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.4645012 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

