Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 85.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $68.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

