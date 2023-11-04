Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 132.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

