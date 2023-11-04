Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

