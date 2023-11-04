DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.21.

DTE opened at $100.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

