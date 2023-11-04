Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.

DCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Ducommun by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ducommun by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.25%. Research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

