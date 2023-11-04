Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.
DCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ducommun in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a report on Monday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Research Report on Ducommun
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun
Ducommun Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of DCO stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.65 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.31. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 3.25%. Research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ducommun
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ducommun
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.