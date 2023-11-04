Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

