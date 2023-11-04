DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of DuPont de Nemours worth $69,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 43.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

