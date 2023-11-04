DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.