DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $74.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.