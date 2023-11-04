DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32-3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-3.40 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

