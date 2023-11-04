DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. DXC Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.15-3.40 EPS.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

