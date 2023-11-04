DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58-13.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.88 billion. DXC Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.75-0.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXC

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 58.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 78,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.