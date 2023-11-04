Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

DND opened at C$10.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$557.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.29. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$7.46 and a 52-week high of C$23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.14.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.80 million. Dye & Durham had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 0.102976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -2.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,427,640.00. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

