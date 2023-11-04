Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Dynatronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.29). Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

