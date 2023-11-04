Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) PT Lowered to $23.00

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $693.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $151,835.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 321,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,538,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 292,648 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 932.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 232,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 210,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 189,992 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

