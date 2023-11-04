Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $193.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.16. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $119.96 and a 52-week high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

