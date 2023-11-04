East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EWBC. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

