ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Price Up 8.4%

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.07. Approximately 199,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 902,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.22.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.68. The stock has a market cap of C$664.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.12.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2984869 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$610,000.00. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.