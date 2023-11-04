Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RNEW opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £807,768.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.45.

Insider Transactions at Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

In other news, insider David Fletcher bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £336 ($408.86). Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

