Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-$4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 91.90%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

