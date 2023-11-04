Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,065.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 18.2 %

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. 4,107,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,794. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $678.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 202,642 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,749,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 259,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

