Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $121,091,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,811. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

