Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Trimmed by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,188. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.