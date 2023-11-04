Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10 to $4.66. for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.57 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.75-0.91 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.59 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,704 shares of company stock worth $3,377,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

