Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EA. HSBC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Shares of EA opened at $129.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average is $126.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 13.08%. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

