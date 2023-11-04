Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.250 billion to $2.450 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10 to $4.66. EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.13.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.26. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,741.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

