Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

NYSE:EMR opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

