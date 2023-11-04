Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent Sells 1,387 Shares of Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85.

Pierre St-Laurent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of Empire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$190,000.00.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$39.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.09. Empire Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$33.22 and a 52-week high of C$39.74. The company has a market cap of C$6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.43.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

