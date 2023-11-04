Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enel Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Enel Chile stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

