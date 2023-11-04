Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Enerplus Price Performance
Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.36. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$17.65 and a 12 month high of C$25.72.
Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of C$471.41 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 4.0774527 EPS for the current year.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
