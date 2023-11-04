Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.36. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$17.65 and a 12 month high of C$25.72.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of C$471.41 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 4.0774527 EPS for the current year.

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$31.00 to C$32.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.75.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

