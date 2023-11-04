EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Insider Kevin William O’brien Sells 3,000 Shares

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $67,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,316.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin William O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $54,960.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $53,490.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.81 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 190.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 979,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 71,424 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in EngageSmart by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $770,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ESMT. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

