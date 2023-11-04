EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

ESMT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of EngageSmart from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 190.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.33. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.08 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $67,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,316.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $430,530. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EngageSmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in EngageSmart by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in EngageSmart by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

