Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Enphase Energy
In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on ENPH
Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $80.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enphase Energy
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.