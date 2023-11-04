Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,804 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $139,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 576,880 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.35 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

