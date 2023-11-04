Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 253,574 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,574 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Fortinet worth $133,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 102,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 77.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 62,087 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 201,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

