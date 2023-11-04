Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $101.73 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,579,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of TE Connectivity worth $101,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $125.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.94. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.