Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $123.20 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $123,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $243.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.24 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

