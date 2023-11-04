Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $126,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

