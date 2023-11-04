Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cadence Design Systems worth $113,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Design Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $249.54 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $255.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average of $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,933 shares of company stock worth $18,006,085. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cadence Design Systems Profile
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
