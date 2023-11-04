Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 493,319 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,319 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $129,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

