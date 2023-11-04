Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 188,176 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Albemarle worth $105,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $127.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.71. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $116.35 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

